Vorhees, Brown lead position in bench press at NFL combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Guard Andrew Vorhees of Southern California closed the NFL’s annual scouting combine Monday with a flourish, bench pressing 38 reps at 225 pounds with an injured leg. It was the highest total all week in Indianapolis. It wasn’t immediately clear how serious Vorhees injury was on Sunday, but he was able to show up Monday on the bench press.

Defensive tackle Mazi Smith of Michigan had the previous best of 34.

The offensive line performed well as a group, too. Guards Anthony Bradford of LSU and Jovaughn Gwynn of South Carolina were tied in second at 34, matching Smith’s previous mark.

Tyler Steen of Alabama had the top mark (31) among offensive tackles, one more than Peter Skoronski of Northwestern, who is expected to be the first tackle selected April 27.

Running back Chase Brown of Illinois continued his impressive week by leading all running backs with 25 reps. Evan Hull of Northwestern and Tank Bigsby of Auburn were second with 21 each.

Brown also was the fifth-fastest back in the 40-yard dash (4.43 seconds) and led his position group with a 40-inch vertical jump and a broad jump of 10 feet, 7 inches.

