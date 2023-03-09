49ers sign OL Colton McKivitz to 2-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers signed offensive lineman Colton McKivitz to a two-year extension before he became a restricted free agent.
McKivitz has played 28 games over three years with his most important game coming in the 2021 season finale when he filled in for injured All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams.
McKivitz held up well that game against the Los Angeles Ram and helped San Francisco win 27-24 in overtime to clinch a playoff spot.
