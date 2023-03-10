49ers likely to focus on trenches in free agency

NEEDS: The Niners must address the trenches this offseason with offensive line starters McGlinchey and Brendel headed to free agency, along with several key defensive linemen led by Ebukam and Omenihu. San Francisco also has potential holes in the secondary with Ward, Moseley and Gipson all headed to the open market. Then there’s quarterback, with San Francisco likely to add a veteran with Trey Lance coming off a broken ankle and Brock Purdy working his way back from elbow surgery. Lastly, the Niners have to find a replacement for Gould, who has made 87.5% of his field goals the past six seasons and never missed a kick in the postseason.