Bears seek boost up front on defense, help for QB Fields

NEEDS: General manager Ryan Poles is on the clock with the Bears owning the No. 1 pick in the draft and about $95 million in salary cap space. He’ll need all of it after the team set a franchise record for losses. The Bears desperately need help up front after finishing with a league-worst 20 sacks, their lowest total since the 2003 team had 18. Their leader was a safety — Jaquan Brisker with four — and no lineman had more than three. Chicago also needs more playmakers on offense and better protection for quarterback Justin Fields.