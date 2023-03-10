Colts QB questions continue to swirl as free agency looms

NEEDS: The most glaring hole is obviously at quarterback and GM Chris Ballard is expected to address that position in the draft. Ballard prefers to spend money re-signing his own players rather than making a splash in free agency and that could be the case again with the team’s salary cap situation. They can clear an additional $17.2 million in space by releasing veteran QB Matt Ryan and another $2.1 by cutting ties with backup QB Nick Foles. And they may need the room to bring back DE Yannick Ngakoue or to firm up a leaky offensive line.