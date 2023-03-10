Signing Jones, tagging Barkley helps Giants in free agency

NEEDS: On the surface, the most glaring need for general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll is at wide receiver. New York finished the season getting by with waiver-wire pickup Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton and Richie James. The team has told Kenny Golladay he won’t be returning. Daniel Jones needs a receiver who can create separation. The other needs are at inside linebacker, defensive tackle and safety, if Love cannot be re-signed. Free agency will also give New York a chance to find depth. The Giants had little last season.