AP source: Giants, WR Sterling Shepard agree on 1-year deal

Wide receiver Sterling Shepard will remain the New York Giants’ longest-tenured player on the roster.
The Giants had voided the final year of the oft-injured veteran’s contract last month. It resulted in a $4.5 million hit in dead cap money at the time.
ESPN was first to report the agreement between the Giants and Shepard.
The 30-year-old wide receiver played in three games this past season before tearing an ACL against Dallas in what seemed a non-contact injury. He had surgery and was a constant at the team’s facility as the Giants posted a 9-7-1 record and made the playoffs for the first time since 2016.
Coincidently, Shepard was their second-round draft pick that season. Shepard had his 2021 season ended by an Achilles’ tendon injury.
Shepard had 13 catches for 154 yards and one touchdown, a 65-yarder in the season opener at Tennessee. For his career, he has 362 catches for 4,038 yards and 22 touchdowns, including a career-best eight as a rookie.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL