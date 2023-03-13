AP source: Jimmy Garoppolo agrees to deal with Raiders

Garappolo’s contract includes $34 million in the guaranteed money, the person said.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday.

HENDERSON, Nev. — Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has agreed to a three-year, $67.5 million contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

Garappolo played for the San Francisco 49ers the past six seasons. He took the Niners to the Super Bowl in the 2019 season.