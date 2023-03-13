Bills reach deals to re-sign P Martin, LB Matakevich

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills reached agreements on Monday to re-sign punter Sam Martin and linebacker Tyler Matakevich before they were eligible to become unrestricted free agents this week.
The 33-year-old Martin spent his first seven NFL seasons in Detroit and two in Denver.
Matakevich is set to return for a fourth season in Buffalo after agreeing to a one-year contract. The seventh-year player, who spent his first four seasons in Pittsburgh, has spent a majority of his career being used in special team roles.
The agreements were reached in advance of the NFL’s signing period, which opens Wednesday.
