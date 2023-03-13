AP source: Former Jets QB Mike White signing with Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are signing former New York Jets quarterback Mike White to a two-year contract, according to a source familiar with the deal.
White started four games for the Jets last season after New York demoted struggling starter Zach Wilson. White was 1-3 as a starter with 1,192 passing yards, three TDs and four interceptions in 2022. He missed two games late last season with fractured ribs after taking several hard hits in a Week 14 loss to Buffalo.
The move comes amid conversations that the Jets will make a push to acquire Green Bay Packers veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
White, who turns 28 on March 25, is a South Florida native and played part of his college career at South Florida.
