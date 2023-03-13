AP source: Former Jets QB Mike White signing with Dolphins

Miami on Friday picked up the fifth-year option on starter Tua Tagovailoa’s rookie contract, and the Dolphins are bringing in White as a backup. Teddy Bridgewater played behind Tagovailoa last season and started two games as Tagovailoa missed time with concussions.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Monday on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced yet.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are signing former New York Jets quarterback Mike White to a two-year contract, according to a source familiar with the deal.

White started four games for the Jets last season after New York demoted struggling starter Zach Wilson. White was 1-3 as a starter with 1,192 passing yards, three TDs and four interceptions in 2022. He missed two games late last season with fractured ribs after taking several hard hits in a Week 14 loss to Buffalo.