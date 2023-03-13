AP source: Steelers agree on a deal with Patrick Peterson

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed on a two-year contract with eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
A three-time All-Pro, the 33-year-old Peterson spent his first 10 seasons with the Arizona Cardinals and past two in Minnesota. He had five interceptions for the Vikings last season.
Peterson made the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight seasons and was an All-Pro in three of his first five.
AP Sports Writer Will Graves in Pittsburgh contributed.
