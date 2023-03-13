AP source: Titans, Andre Dillard agree to 3-year deal

The Tennessee Titans and offensive lineman Andre Dillard agreed to a three-year, $29 million contract on Monday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be announced until Wednesday.

Dillard was a first-round pick by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2019 but started just nine games in four seasons. He missed 2020 with a torn biceps. Dillard was drafted to play left tackle but he’s been a backup on the right side and played guard, too.