AP source: Titans, Andre Dillard agree to 3-year deal

The Tennessee Titans and offensive lineman Andre Dillard agreed to a three-year, $29 million contract on Monday, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.
The Titans cut three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan last month after his second torn ACL in three seasons and they released center Ben Jones on Friday after he failed a physical. They lost right guard Nate Davis to Chicago in free agency.
Rebuilding the offensive line is Tennessee’s biggest need and signing Dillard is a first step.
Teresa M. Walker
