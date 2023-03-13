AP source: Seahawks reach deal with DL Dre'Mont Jones

RENTON, Wash. — Traditionally quiet during the initial days of free agency, the Seattle Seahawks made a big splash on Monday, agreeing to a contract with defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.
NFL Network and The Score reported the deal is for three years and up to $51 million.
Seattle has often been a passive observer to the initial days of the free agency frenzy. But the chance to get Jones appeared to change the Seahawks’ approach.
The 26-year-old Jones is the first piece of what could end up being an overhaul of the interior of Seattle’s defensive line.
Jones had a career-high 47 tackles and matched his career high with 6 1/2 sacks despite missing four games last season for Denver. Jones has recorded 18 1/3 sacks in 42 games over the past three seasons, and getting more production and pressure from the interior of the defensive line was an offseason priority for Seattle.
Jones was a third-round pick by the Broncos out of Ohio State in 2019 and progressively got better during his four seasons in Denver. He should be a major contributor for Seattle, especially with the Seahawks using a similar defensive system.
