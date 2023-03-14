Bears agree to deal with Titans DE DeMarcus Walker

CHICAGO — The Chicago Bears have added help on the defensive line, agreeing to a deal with former Tennessee Titans defensive end DeMarcus Walker.
The Bears sorely needed help on the defensive line after finishing with a league-worst 20 sacks, their lowest total since the 2003 team had 18. A safety — Jaquan Brisker — led them with four sacks, and no lineman had more than three.
The Bears also have agreements in place with Buffalo Bills two-time Pro Bowl linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards and former Tennessee guard Nate Davis, according to people familiar with their situations.
The Bears set a franchise record for losses while finishing with a league-worst 3-14 record. But they’ve made some big moves since the end of the season.
The Bears agreed Friday to trade the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to Carolina, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. Chicago addressed a big need for a playmaker to help quarterback Justin Fields by acquiring star receiver D.J. Moore from the Panthers along with the No. 9 and No. 61 overall picks in 2023, a first-rounder in 2024 and a second-rounder in 2025.
The Bears also hired Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren as team president in January and last month purchased a 326-acre plot of land in suburban Arlington Heights that the organization has been sizing up for a new enclosed stadium.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL