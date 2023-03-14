AP source: Eagles, RB Rashaad Penny agree on a contract

The Philadelphia Eagles and running back Rashaad Penny have agreed on a contract, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because signings can’t be announced until the official start of free agency on Wednesday.

A first-round pick by Seattle in the 2018 draft, Penny has been slowed by injuries throughout his career. He was limited to six games last season because of a broken fibula. He tore his ACL in 2019 and played just three games in 2020.