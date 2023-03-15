Agent: Orlando Brown, Jr. gets 4-year deal with Bengals

Four-time Pro Bowl tackle Orlando Brown, Jr. is leaving the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs for a $64.09 million, four-year deal with the Cincinnati Bengals.
He goes from protecting NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes to blocking for Joe Burrow.
Brown began his career at right tackle and shifted to the left side in 2020. He’ll protect Burrow’s blindside in Cincinnati.
The Bengals lost to the Chiefs in the AFC championship game in January.
