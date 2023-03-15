AP source: Eagles to release CB Darius Slay

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Philadelphia Eagles have informed five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Darius Slay that he will be released Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. Slay posted a goodbye on Twitter: “Nothing but love Philly!! Lets see where we heading next.” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The person confirmed the move to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced it.

The move opens up $17.5 million of salary cap space and pushes about $13 million of Slay’s cap hit to 2024 for a post-June 1 release. The Eagles agreed with cornerback James Bradberry on a $38 million, three-year contract on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Slay played a key role on defense for the NFC champion Eagles. He was acquired in a trade from Detroit in 2020 and had seven interceptions in three seasons in Philadelphia.

The Eagles have lost defensive tackle Javon Hargrave, linebacker T.J. Edwards and safety Marcus Epps in free agency. Defensive tackle Fletcher Cox and safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson are free agents.

