Jets sign versatile O-lineman Wes Schweitzer

The signing of Schweitzer helps offset the losses of Dan Feeney, who agreed to a deal with Miami, and Nate Herbig, who signed with Pittsburgh. Terms of the deal for Schweitzer weren’t immediately available.

The 29-year-old Schweitzer spent the last three seasons with Washington. He played in seven games last season, including six starts, and played right guard and center. He has taken snaps at every position on the O-line during his six NFL seasons, but mostly at left and right guard.