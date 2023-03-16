Titans release OLB Bud Dupree after 7 sacks in 2 years

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans released outside linebacker Bud Dupree two years into a six-year contract, parting ways with the big free agent they acquired in 2021 to boost their pass rush, the team announced Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract in March 2021 after spending his first six seasons with Pittsburgh. The Titans signed Dupree despite the 6-foot-4, 269-pound linebacker tearing an ACL in early December 2020.

He was waived Wednesday night. Dupree becomes the latest veteran cut by Tennessee’s new general manager Ran Carthon, joining three-time Pro Bowl left tackle Taylor Lewan, wide receiver Robert Woods, center Ben Jones, kicker Randy Bullock and linebacker Zach Cunningham.

Dupree had been due the second-highest base salary on the Titans’ roster at $17 million, along with a bonus of $3.2 million. He was set to count $20.2 million against the cap, according to Spotrac.com. With a dead cap hit of $10.8 million, the Titans get a cap savings of only $9.35 million.

The linebacker started the season opener but struggled coming off the torn ACL. He had one sack in his first seven games and wound up on injured reserve with a hip injury. Dupree started only six of the 11 games he played in 2021, and he played in only 11 games in 2022.

Dupree, who had 39 1/2 sacks in Pittsburgh, finished with only seven sacks over 22 games with Tennessee.

