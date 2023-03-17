Chargers re-sign TE Donald Parham, P JK Scott

COSTA MESA, Calif. — Tight end Donald Parham Jr. and punter JK Scott agreed to terms Friday to re-sign with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Parham’s best season was in 2021, when he had 20 catches for 190 yards and three TDs.
Scott led punters in average hang time last season and was part of a punt coverage unit that allowed a league-low 3.1 yards per punt return.
Los Angeles has re-signed five of its free agents so far. Their only new addition has been linebacker Eric Kendricks.
