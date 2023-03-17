The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Ravens re-sign RB Justice Hill, S Geno Stone

March 17, 2023 at 6:02 p.m. EDT

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens re-signed running back Justice Hill and safety Geno Stone.

The team announced the moves Friday.

Hill ran for 262 yards in 15 games last season and also had 12 receptions. He missed the entire 2021 season because of an Achilles tendon injury.

Stone started seven games for the Ravens last season and eight over the past two years. He’s entering his fourth NFL season.

