Seahawks sign former 1st rounder Devin Bush to 1-year deal

RENTON, Wash. — The Seattle Seahawks signed linebacker Devin Bush on Friday, inking the former first-round pick to a one-year deal and potentially filling a major void on Seattle’s defense.
Last season, Bush appeared in 17 games and started 14. He had 81 tackles and played 62% of the defensive snaps for the Steelers.
He’ll immediately be in consideration for a starting role with Seattle. The Seahawks will start next season without starting linebacker Jordyn Brooks after he suffered a torn ACL late last season. Fellow starter Cody Barton signed with Washington at the start of free agency this week.
Even with the signing of Bush, additional options at linebacker are probably needed for Seattle.
“It definitely is a need,” Seattle general manager John Schneider said during his radio show on KIRO-AM on Thursday. “I’d be lying to you if (I said) it wasn’t.” ___
