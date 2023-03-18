Jets re-sign DL Solomon Thomas to 1-year deal

Thomas is entering his second season with the Jets after signing a one-year deal last offseason. The team didn’t announce terms, but Thomas’ new contract is worth $3.9 million, according to reports.

The 27-year-old Thomas had 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits and a half-sack while working as a backup in New York’s D-line rotation.

Thomas was the No. 3 overall pick of San Francisco in 2017 out of Stanford. He had six sacks in four years with the 49ers, with his 2020 season limited to two games after tearing an ACL in a game against the Jets. Thomas signed with Las Vegas the following offseason and had a career-high 3 1/2 sacks before joining the Jets.