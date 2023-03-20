Falcons address CB by signing Hughes, re-signing Armstrong

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons bolstered their group of cornerbacks on Monday by signing Mike Hughes to a two-year deal and re-signing Cornell Armstrong.
Hughes was a first-round pick, No. 30 overall, by Minnesota from Central Florida in 2018.
Armstrong returns to Atlanta on a one-year deal. He had 33 tackles in 10 games, including four starts, in 2022.
Armstrong, 27, was a sixth-round draft pick by Miami from Southern Miss in 2018.
The Falcons lost depth at cornerback when Isaiah Oliver signed a two-year deal with San Francisco last week. A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward are expected to return as starters at the position.
The Falcons have made defense a priority in free agency. The team signed former Cincinnati safety Jessie Bates III to a $64 million, four-year contract, linebacker Kaden Elliss to a three-year deal and defensive lineman David Onyemata, who played with Elliss in New Orleans, to a three-year deal.
