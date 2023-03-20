Packers re-sign defensive backs Rudy Ford, Corey Ballentine

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers have re-signed safety Rudy Ford and cornerback Corey Ballentine.
The 28-year-old Ford previously played for Arizona (2017-18), Philadelphia (2019-20) and Jacksonville (2021).
Ballentine joined the Packers practice squad last September and was promoted to the active roster in November. He played eight games for the Packers and had one tackle on defense and four more on special teams.
Ballentine, who turns 27 on April 13, also has played for the Giants (2019-20), Jets (2020) and Detroit (2021).
