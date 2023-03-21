Steelers sign former Eagles guard Seumalo to 3-year deal

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed longtime Philadelphia Eagles guard Isaac Seumalo to a three-year, $24 million contract.
Seumalo is considered an excellent run blocker, though he has improved in pass protection during his career. He allowed just one sack while playing 1,137 offensive snaps in 2022.
While Seumalo can play all three interior line positions, he seems a natural fit at left guard. Kevin Dotson started all 17 games at the position for Pittsburgh in 2022 but seems headed to a reserve role in 2023.
Seumalo is the second offensive line signing by the Steelers so far in free agency. Pittsburgh brought in former New York Jets lineman Nate Herbig last week. Herbig, who signed a two-year deal, figures to serve as a backup at several positions.
