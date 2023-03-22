Vikings agree to terms with ex-Rams WR Powell, LB Reeder

Powell played the past two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams and had 24 catches for 156 yards in 2022. He initially latched on as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018 with the Detroit Lions. Powell is also a return specialist, with 57 career kickoff returns and 49 career punt returns. He had a 61-yard punt return for a touchdown against the Vikings on Dec. 26, 2021.