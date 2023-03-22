The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Raiders sign cornerback David Long Jr.

March 22, 2023 at 3:58 p.m. EDT

HENDERSON, Nev. — Cornerback David Long Jr., who played for the Los Angeles Rams the past four seasons, signed with the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday.

He has started 10 games and made 52 appearances, totaling 77 tackles with an interception and seven pass breakups. Last season, he started four games and made a career-high 21 tackles.

