Ravens agree to deal with WR Nelson Agholor

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a contract with wide receiver Nelson Agholor.
Baltimore could use some help at receiver after tight end Mark Andrews was the only Raven to surpass 500 yards receiving last season.
Of course, the quarterback spot is also uncertain after Baltimore put the nonexclusive franchise tag on Lamar Jackson. He can negotiate with other teams, although the Ravens would have a chance to match any agreement.
