Panthers agree to deal with receiver DJ Chark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a deal with free-agent wide receiver DJ Chark, the team said Friday. The 26-year-old Chark, a five-year veteran, had 30 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns for Detroit last season. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but the NFL Network reported it was for one year.

Chark joins veteran Adam Thielen, who agreed to deal with Carolina on Sunday, as part of a revamped receiving corps for the Panthers, who traded their best wideout, D.J. Moore, to the Chicago Bears as part of a package for the top overall pick in the draft.

The Panthers intend to draft a quarterback at No. 1, and whoever they choose will have two veteran targets on the outside. Carolina also brought in pass-catching tight end Hayden Hurst and running back Miles Sanders as it revamps an offense that ranked near the bottom of the league last year.

Chark was a 2018 second-round pick by Jacksonville out of LSU. His best season was 2019, when he had 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns for the Jaguars.

Injuries have limited him to 28 games over the past three seasons.

