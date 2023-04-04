Veteran OT Josh Wells signs 1-year deal to rejoin Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Veteran offensive lineman Josh Wells signed a one-year deal with Jacksonville on Tuesday, returning to the Jaguars after four seasons in Tampa Bay.
He tore the patellar tendon in his left knee last December and ended the season on injured reserve.
Now, at 32 years old, Wells rejoins Jacksonville as a backup swing tackle. The Jags lost right tackle Jawaan Taylor to Kansas City in free agency, a move that will land third-year pro and 2021 second-round draft pick Walker Little a starting role opposite Cam Robinson.
The Jaguars are likely to select an offensive tackle in the upcoming NFL draft, but Wells nonetheless should provide valuable depth at the position.
