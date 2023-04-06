Jordan Phillips rejoins Bills by signing 1-year contract

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips is returning to the Buffalo Bills for a second consecutive season after signing a one-year contract on Thursday. Phillips expressed a desire to re-sign with Buffalo after completing his one-year contract last season. He had 20 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks in 12 games despite closing the season with a shoulder injury that required surgery.

The 30-year-old previously enjoyed his role in Buffalo in 2018 and ’19, after he was released by Miami in October 2018, and claimed by the Bills on waivers.

Listed at 6-foot-6 and 341 pounds, Phillips has been a dependable run-stuffer playing alongside Ed Oliver in Buffalo. His 9 1/2 sacks in 2019 are the most by a Bills player since Lorenzo Alexander had 12 1/2 in 2016.

Phillips was initially selected by the Dolphins in the second round of the 2015 draft, but grew unhappy with his limited playing time in Miami, which led to his release. He also spent the 2020 and ’21 seasons playing for Arizona.

