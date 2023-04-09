Ravens agree to 1-year deal with Odell Beckham Jr.

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens agreed to a one-year contract with Odell Beckham Jr., boosting their flagging wide receiver group while the team’s quarterback situation remains far from certain.
Beckham has five 1,000-yard seasons, but none since 2019 with Cleveland. In his most recent season on the field in 2021, he caught 44 passes for 537 yards and five touchdowns in 14 games for the Browns and Rams.
No matter who the quarterback is, when Beckham is at his best, he’s a major threat capable of producing dazzling highlights. Since debuting with the New York Giants in 2014, he has 880 catches for 7,367 yards and 56 TDs.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL