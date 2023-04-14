Falcons add another pass rusher, sign OLB Bud Dupree

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons added another player to rush the quarterback, signing outside linebacker Bud Dupree to a one-year contract Friday.
The Falcons ranked last in the league in sacks in 2021 and were ahead of only one other team with 21 sacks a year ago.
Atlanta previously signed defensive end Calais Campbell, who turns 37 on Sept. 1. He has 99 career sacks, including 5 1/2 with the Baltimore Ravens in 2022.
The Falcons also could add another edge rusher with the No. 8 pick in the upcoming draft.
The 6-foot-4, 269-pound Dupree has 46 1/2 sacks over eight seasons spent with Pittsburgh and the Titans. He is a native of Irwinton, Georgia.
In other moves Friday, Atlanta released outside linebacker Quinton Bell, defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe and safety Jovante Moffatt.
