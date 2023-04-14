Carolina Panthers bring back wide receiver Damiere Byrd

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have brought back a familiar face, agreeing to terms with free agent wide receiver Damiere Byrd.
His best year came in 2019 when he caught 47 passes for the 604 yards and a touchdown for the Patriots.
The Panthers have revamped their wide receiver room after trading D.J Moore to the Chicago Bears in a move that helped them land the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft. The team previously signed free agents Adam Thielen and D.J. Chark.
___
AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL