49ers sign Conley, Hyder, Jennings to 1-year deals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco 49ers have signed wide receiver Chris Conley to a one-year deal and re-signed defensive lineman Kerry Hyder Jr. to a one-year contract.
Hyder returns to the Niners after having 19 tackles, three passes defensed, one fumble recovery and one sack in 16 games last season. He has 21 sacks in 87 career games with San Francisco, Dallas, Detroit and Seattle.
Jennings had 35 catches for 416 yards and one TD last season.
