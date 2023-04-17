Dolphins sign former Panthers, Cardinals WR Chosen Anderson

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins signed wide receiver Chosen Anderson on Monday.
He joins a Dolphins team that has Tyreek Hill, who caught 119 passes for 1,710 yards, and Jaylen Waddle, who had 75 receptions for 1,356 yards last season.
Anderson is the second receiver Miami has added in the offseason — the Dolphins signed former Jets receiver Braxton Barrios in March.
Anderson is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, native and played at South Plantation High School.
