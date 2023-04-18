Packers hire Coleman as assistant to player engagement

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Derrick Coleman, who became the NFL’s first legally deaf offensive player a decade ago, has joined the Green Bay Packers’ football operations staff as an assistant to player engagement.

Coleman, who lost his hearing at age 3, began playing football in middle school. He played 63 games with 18 starts in five NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2013-15), Atlanta Falcons (2017) and Arizona Cardinals (2018).