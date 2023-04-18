The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Packers hire Coleman as assistant to player engagement

April 18, 2023 at 5:19 p.m. EDT

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Derrick Coleman, who became the NFL’s first legally deaf offensive player a decade ago, has joined the Green Bay Packers’ football operations staff as an assistant to player engagement.

Packers executive vice president/director of football operations Russ Ball announced the hire Tuesday.

Coleman, who lost his hearing at age 3, began playing football in middle school. He played 63 games with 18 starts in five NFL seasons with the Seattle Seahawks (2013-15), Atlanta Falcons (2017) and Arizona Cardinals (2018).

Coleman had 14 carries for 46 yards as well as 15 catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

