Cards swap 3rd-round picks with Eagles after tampering issue

Arizona’s third-round pick was originally the No. 66 overall selection, but now it will select at No. 94. The Cardinals will also receive the Eagles’ fifth-round pick as part of the agreement.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals have swapped third-round picks with the Philadelphia Eagles in this year’s draft after the Cardinals had impermissible contact with Jonathan Gannon during their recent coaching search.

The Cardinals said they self-reported that new general manager Monti Ossenfort had a phone conversation with Gannon — who was the Eagles’ defensive coordinator — in the days following the NFC championship game, when contact is not permitted under NFL tampering rules.