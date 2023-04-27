Ravens take WR Zay Flowers with 22nd pick in 1st round

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Baltimore Ravens drafted Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers with the No. 22 pick Thursday night, adding another playmaker to their offense on the same day they agreed to a long-term contract with Lamar Jackson.
It’s third time in five drafts that Baltimore took a wideout in the first round. The Ravens picked Marquise Brown in 2019 and Rashod Bateman in 2021. Bateman has struggled to stay healthy and Brown was traded last year for a first-round pick.
Flowers shined last season for a bad Boston College team, catching 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns. He was the third wide receiver taken in the first round after Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba went to Seattle and TCU’s Quentin Johnston was taken by the Los Angeles Chargers.
