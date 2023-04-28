AP source: Raiders restructure Chandler Jones' contract

By restructuring Jones’ contract, the Raiders will free up more than $5 million in cap space.

That person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement hasn’t been announced.

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders restructured defensive end Chandler Jones’ contract to free up salary cap space, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.

Las Vegas made addressing its pass rush a priority by selecting Texas Tech defensive end Tryee Wilson in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday. Wilson, the seventh overall pick, is expected to be in a rotation with Jones and Maxx Crosby.