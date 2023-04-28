Eagles draft Alabama lineman Steen, Illinois safety Brown

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles snapped their Georgia draft-pick run and selected Alabama offensive lineman Tyler Steen and Illinois safety Sydney Brown in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night.
Steen’s father, Daris, is a former LSU player and retired Marine. Steen, who plays both tackle positions, was a three-year starter at Vanderbilt before he transferred to Alabama.
Brown could compete for significant playing time after the Eagles lost safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency.
The NFC champions selected Jalen Carter and Nolan Smith, both defensive players from Georgia, in the first round.
