Raiders trade up to select Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders traded up three spots Friday to select Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer with the 35th overall pick in the NFL draft.
The 6-foot-4, 249-pound Mayer should give new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo a major target, particularly in the red zone.
Mayer was an AP first-team All-American and Mackey Award finalist last season after catching 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns. The TD total set a record for Fighting Irish tight ends.
The Raiders have two more picks Friday, both in the third round.
