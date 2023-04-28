Raiders trade up to select Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

HENDERSON, Nev. — The Las Vegas Raiders traded up three spots Friday to select Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer with the 35th overall pick in the NFL draft .

In getting Mayer, the Raiders address a major void at that position created when they traded Darren Waller last month to the New York Giants. Waller had more than 1,000 yards receiving in the 2019 and 2020 seasons before injuries limited his production the past two years.