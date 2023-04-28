NFL draft first-round ratings higher than in 2022

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Viewership of the first round of the NFL draft was up 11% over last year, the league announced Friday. According to the league, an average of 11.4 million viewers watched the draft on TV and digital platforms. The average was 10.3 million in 2022. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The total audience was 34.2 million, up from the 32.8 million who watched the year before.

The quarterback-heavy draft class likely influenced the ratings. Three of the top four picks were quarterbacks, including Bryce Young who went at No. 1 to the Carolina Panthers.

Only one quarterback was drafted in the first round last year and Kenny Pickett wasn’t taken until the 20th pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

ABC, ESPN and NFL Network are televising the seven-round draft, which ends Saturday.

