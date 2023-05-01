Jets sign OL Billy Turner, a former Aaron Rodgers protector

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The New York Jets have signed veteran offensive lineman Billy Turner, who’ll be reunited with quarterback Aaron Rodgers and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The Jets announced the signing Monday, a week after they agreed to a deal to acquire Rodgers from the Packers. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The 31-year-old Turner spent last season in Denver, where Hackett was the head coach. Turner spent the previous three years in Green Bay, where he blocked in front of Rodgers.

The 6-foot-5, 310-pound O-lineman adds depth, versatility and experience at the offensive tackle spot, where he could also compete for a starting job. Duane Brown is the likely starter at left tackle, but the right side is uncertain with Mekhi Becton, who missed all but one game in the last two seasons with knee injuries, and Max Mitchell, whose rookie season was cut short because of blood clots. Both are expected to be healthy for training camp in July.

The Jets also have Cedric Ogbuehi, Adam Pankey, Eric Smith and fourth-round pick Carter Warren as tackles on the roster.

Turner was a third-round draft pick by Miami out of North Dakota State in 2014. After two seasons with the Dolphins, Turner was claimed off waivers by Baltimore and then by Denver a few days later. He played three seasons for the Broncos, as both a tackle and guard, before being signed by Green Bay as a free agent in 2019.

He played three seasons in Hackett’s offense, and was Packers teammates with current Jets backup quarterback Tim Boyle and wide receiver Allen Lazard, along with Rodgers.

Turner followed Hackett last year to Denver, where he started seven of the eight games in which he played.

Turner has played in 91 games over nine NFL seasons, including 75 starts. He has also contributed as a blocker on special teams.

