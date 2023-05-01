Panthers pick up 5th-year option on Brown, not Henderson

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have picked up the fifth-year option in defensive lineman Derrick Brown’s contract, keeping him with the team through the 2024 season.

Brown was the team’s first-round pick in 2020 and will be moving to defensive end in the new 3-4 defensive scheme after recording 67 tackles, batting down seven passes and recording an interception in a breakout season in 2022. He was the Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee last year.