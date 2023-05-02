AP source: Bills agree to 1-year deal with DT Poona Ford

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A person with direct knowledge of the move confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday that the Buffalo Bills have reached an agreement to sign defensive tackle Kaylon “Poona” Ford to a one-year contract. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the contract has not yet been signed. The agreement was first reported by NFL Network.

Listed at 5-foot-11 and 310 pounds, Ford joins the Bills after spending five seasons in Seattle, including the past four as a starter. Ford was regarded as one of the top defensive linemen available in free agency and fills an immediate depth need along Buffalo’s front.

Without naming candidates, general manager Brandon Beane on Saturday said despite having limited space under the salary cap, he anticipated signing a defensive lineman this week after not addressing the position with one of Buffalo’s six picks in the NFL draft.

The 27-year-old Ford broke into the league as an undrafted free agent out of Texas. Ford has proven dependable in stopping the run and also penetrating the line of scrimmage in getting 7 1/2 career sacks, including three last season.

