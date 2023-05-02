New York Giants pick up 5th year option on LT Andrew Thomas

It’ll keep the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft under contract through the 2024 season. He will earn $14.18 million in the option year.

Thomas has started 43 of 44 games over the past three seasons and is easily the Giants’ top lineman. The only game the Georgia product missed this past season was the regular-season finale in which coach Brian Daboll rested many of his starters with the team’s first playoff berth since 2016 locked up.