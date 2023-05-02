AP source: Packers extend QB Jordan Love's deal through 2024

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have agreed to terms on a one-year contract extension that makes his deal run through 2024, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Although the person didn’t reveal terms, ESPN and NFL Network reported that the extension included $13.5 million in guaranteed money and could be worth up to $22.5 million.

Tuesday marked the deadline day for teams to decide whether to pick up the fifth-year options on contracts for their 2020 first-round draft picks. The fifth-year option on Love’s deal would have been worth about $20.3 million.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst had been asked Saturday after the draft about the option and that coming deadline.

“It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played, but at the same time, obviously we’re moving forward with him,” Gutekunst said at the time. “So we’ll figure that out by Tuesday.”

The two sides instead agreed on this extension.

Love will head a Packers quarterback room that also includes rookie fifth-round pick Sean Clifford from Penn State and 28-year-old Danny Etling, who has never appeared in an NFL game.

“I like that room right now and all those guys need reps, so I think we’ll probably see how these guys do before we think about bringing in a veteran right away,” Gutekunst said Saturday. ___

