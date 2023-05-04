Bears sign 4 of their 10 draft picks to 4-year contracts

Smith and Sewell — the brother of Detroit Lions tackle Penei Sewell — were selected in the fifth round. Bell and Williamson were seventh-rounders.

The Bears agreed to deals with Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith, Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell and Stanford safety Kendall Williamson.

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed four of their 10 draft picks to four-year contracts Thursday.

The Bears also agreed to deals with 14 undrafted free agents, including record-setting Division II Shepherd University quarterback Tyson Bagent. He set the NCAA’s all-division record with 159 career touchdown passes while finishing with 17,034 yards. In 2021, Bagent won the Harlon Hill Trophy, Division II’s equivalent of the Heisman.